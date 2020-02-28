Iran reports 8 new coronavirus deaths, raising toll to 34

2020/02/28 | 18:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iran on Friday reported eight new deaths from coronavirus, raising its toll to 34, as the number of infections jumped again in the Islamic republic, one of the worst-hit countries, AFP reported.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 143 cases had been detected over the past 24 hours, increasing the total of confirmed infections to 388.

Among the new cases, 64 were in Tehran while the number of provinces hit by the outbreak rose to 24, Jahanpour said.

"We are currently in a phase in which infections are increasing," he said, predicting that the situation "will continue for some days, even weeks".