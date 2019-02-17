KDP, Gorran reach political agreement on Iraqi Kurdistan government formation

2019/02/17 | 13:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- KDP and Gorran leaders meet over Kurdistan government formation, Erbil, December 11, 2018. KDP deputy Nechirvan Barzani (3rd from right) and Gorran leader Omer Saed Ali (4rth from left) led their delegations Photo: KDP
SULAIMANI, Iraqi Kurdistan,— The Change Movement (Gorran) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) reached a political agreement on Saturday following a meeting in Sulaimani in Iraqi Kurdistan Region.
KDP and Gorran released a statement following their meeting saying that the two parties discussed the formation of the ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government and that they had come to a political agreement.
“On the formation of a new government, we reached the final stage and it is progressing,” the statement said. “The agreement will be given to the leadership of both parties for approval.”
KDP politburo member Rozh Nuri Shawais told reporters that they agreed with the Change Movement about the formation of the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and established that Gorran would participate in the February 18 parliamentary session.
“We will meet with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan deputy secretary general tonight,” Nuri Shawais said.
KDP and Gorran caucuses will attend the session of the Kurdistan Parliament on February 18, according to the statement.
In September 2018, the autonomous Kurdistan Region held its parliamentary election, with parties competing for 111 seats in total. The Barzani’s Kurdistan Democratic Party KDP won the election by securing 45 seats and was followed by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) with 21 seats and Gorran (Change) with 12.
