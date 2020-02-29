PUK party’s General Leadership Council elects officers, Iraqi Kurdistan

2020/02/29 | 19:20 - Source: Iraq News

SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan’s (PUK) General Leadership Council filled three important leadership positions during a meeting on Saturday in Sulaimani city in Iraqi Kurdistan, according to party-affiliated PUKmedia.

Farid Asasard was elected as council’s secretary, Mustafa Chalawi as deputy secretary, and Taban Abdullah Taib as the council’s coordinator of the powerful 122-member body, which is responsible for making decisions about the direction of the party.

The move follows the election of Lahur Sheikh Jangi Talabani and Bafel Talabani as co-presidents of the party on February 18, 2020 and the adoption of a new leadership structure.

The election of Lahur and Bafel follows years of wrangling over who would succeed party founder Jalal Talabani.

On December 21, 2019 following years of delay, the PUK held its Fourth Congress, the first since the death of beloved party founder Mam Jalal in 2017.

The PUK was founded in 1975 after breaking away from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).



The two parties fought a long civil war in the 1990s before agreeing to share power in a united administration.



They however both retain their own Peshmerga units and geographical areas of influence.

Iraqi Kurdistan is not unified region, it is divided politically and geographically between the KDP led by Massoud Barzani and his family and PUK led by the Talabani’s clan.

