KRG tackles Kurds situation in Syria during Munich Security Conference

2019/02/17 | 14:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Masrour Barzani, chancellor of Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC), has indicated discussing several significant political and security issues with the foreign officials during the 55th Munich Security Conference."In our meetings, we held talks on the situation of the Kurds in Syria, the relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and the cause of the Daesh [ISIS] emergence," Barzani told reporters on Saturday.The Kurdish delegates tackled the economic situation of the Kurdistan Region, Barzani said expressing hopes that these meetings yield good results for the Kurdish people.