Iraq confirms five new coronavirus cases, 13 overall

BAGHDAD,— Iraq has detected five new cases of coronavirus, four in Baghdad and one in Babel province, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the country to 13.

All five had recently returned from visits to neighboring Iran and had been placed in quarantine, the ministry said.

On Wednesday Iraq banned public gatherings and barred entry by travelers from Kuwait and Bahrain, prohibiting travel to or from a total of nine countries.

Iraq has cultural and religious ties with Iran which is one of the worst-hit countries outside China.

All 13 cases of coronavirus detected were linked to Iran, the health ministry said.



The first case detected was of an Iranian student who has since been sent back and the other 12 are all Iraqis who had visited Iran.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region reports no coronavirus cases so far.

Kurdistan Regional Government KRG announced on February 25, that has ordered all school and educational institutions to close in an attempt to forestall a local coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus is believed to have originated in a market selling wildlife in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China.

