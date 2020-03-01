Trump offers Iran help against coronavirus outbreak

2020/03/01 | 16:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he was ready to aid Iran with its outbreak of novel coronavirus if the country asks for assistance, AFP reported.

"If we can help the Iranians with this problem, we are certainly willing to do so...



All they have to do is ask.



We will have great professionals over there," Trump said at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) near Washington.