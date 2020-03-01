Iraqi Kurdistan confirms first 4 cases of coronavirus

2020/03/01 | 21:10 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- An Iraqi woman wears protective face mask following the coronavirus outbreak, Babylon, February 2020.Photo: Reuters

SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Health said on Sunday that it has identified four cases of coronavirus in Sulaimani, marking the first confirmed cases in Kurdistan Region.

“In the course of the past 24 hours, tests were conducted for 24 suspects.



As a result, four people from Sulaimani tested positive for Covid-19 including a family of three and another woman who have all returnees from Iran,” the KRG Health Ministry announced in a statement on Sunday.

“All of those tested positive for coronavirus were in quarantine,” the ministry said.



“They are all in good health and have been put at a hospital designated for those being affected by the disease.”

Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus has reached 54, a health ministry spokesman said on Sunday, adding the number of those infected had reached 978.

Including the four cases of Sulaimani, Iraq has so far recorded 19 cases of the virus.

Iraq on Wednesday had banned public gatherings and barred entry by travelers from Kuwait and Bahrain, prohibiting travel to or from a total of nine countries.

Coronavirus is believed to have originated in a market selling wildlife in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China.

Local Kurdish officials assured the people of Sulaimani that they have taken maximum measures to block further outbreak of the disease.

“We are calling on the people of Sulaimani to help inform us of those who return to the Kurdistan Region from Iran through smuggling ways,”said Wasta Hassan, head of Sulaimani Asayish [Security].

“Whoever has returned from Iran has been put in quarantine and no one is let home,” Sabah Hawrami, head of Sulaimani General Health Department told reporters.

“Our forces are on full alert on the borders not allowing smugglers to bring in people through smuggling ways back into the Kurdistan Region,” Hassan added.

Sulaimani Governor Abu Bakir for his part said they will do their best to keep the area safe through regulations including the closure of public and crowded places.

Municipal officials in Sulaimani said on Sunday that they have closed down twenty-one commercial locations in the city for violating coronavirus prevention regulations.

The closures include eleven shisha smoking bars, two bars, eight billiard halls, and an electronic gaming center.



The owners were taken to court.

The municipality said that the regulations had been widely publicized and that they were for the health and safety of the city’s population and to reduce the chance that coronavirus would spread if it arrived in the Region.

As part of measures to prevent a local coronavirus outbreak, the KRG Ministry of Interior decided on Sunday to reduce the in-office working hours of employees at most ministries.

As a result, office hours will now run from 8:00 a.m.



to 1:00 p.m.

The time clock system that uses employees fingerprints will also be suspended in order to prevent transmission of the virus, which spreads through bodily fluids on unwashed hands.

This decision does not cover departments that handle public services, including water, electricity, municipal, and health directorates.

The KRG government has called on people to avoid visiting the government offices unless they have urgent work to complete.

Additionally, the KRG’s education ministry has decided to suspend activities at all institutes, trade schools, language learning centers, and twelfth grade courses.



This decision covers all private institutes and centers that have a license from the ministry.

