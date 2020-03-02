Iran reports 54 deaths due to coronavirus

2020/03/02 | 00:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 54, Health Ministry spokesman told state TV, adding that the number of people infected had reached 978.

Iran has had the highest number of deaths from the coronavirus outside of China, where the outbreak originated, and several countries in the region have reported infections among people who travelled to the Islamic Republic.

"There were 385 new cases of infected people in the last 24 hours, increasing the total number to 978.



The death toll is 54," spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said, calling on Iranians to avoid any unnecessary trips and stay at home.