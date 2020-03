2020/03/02 | 00:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Turkish drone strikes in Syria's Idlib province killed 19 regime soldiers on Sunday, a war monitor reported, as tensions soared between Damascus and Ankara, AFP reported.

The 19 died in strikes on a military convoy in the Jabal al-Zawiya region and a base near Maaret al-Numan city, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, hours after Turkey shot down two Syrian warplanes.