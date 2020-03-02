Salih announces direct consultations to choose an alternative candidate for Allawi within 15 days

2020/03/02 | 02:35 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The President of the Republic, Barham Salih, announced direct consultations with him about choosing an alternative candidate for Allawi over a period of 15 days.

In a statement received by Iraqi News Agency , the President of the Republic said, "With reference to the statement of Prime Minister-designate Muhammad Tawfiq Allawi about his inability to form his government during the specified constitutional period, and based on the provisions of Article 76 of the constitution, the President of the Republic begins consultations to select an alternative candidate within a period of 15 days . One day within his constitutional and national responsibilities.



Salih thanked Allawi for his efforts and his position by apologizing for the assignment.



He calls the parliament to work hard to reach a national agreement on the alternative, acceptable, nationally and popularly, during the specified constitutional period, in order to form a government capable of addressing its tasks in the light of The enormous challenges facing Iraq.



The President of the Republic stressed, according to the statement, that "the difficult circumstances that the country is going through require a national stance responsible by all, and that the alternative personality that will be entrusted with the required acceptability, whether on the popular or parliamentary level, will have to form an interim government that will abide by its duties towards citizens, and entrusted with Holding early parliamentary elections.