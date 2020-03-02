Allawi announces his apology for the formation of the government

2020/03/02 | 02:35 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

On Sunday, Prime Minister Muhammad Tawfiq Allawi presented his apology for the assignment to the President of the Republic, Barham Salih.

Allawi said in a statement received by Iraqi News Agency : "When I was assigned, I had promised the people that I would leave the assignment in the event that political pressure was exercised for the purpose of passing a specific agenda on the government that I intend to form, and therefore my decision was to form an independent government in order to work without partisan obligations or Pressures to accelerate the implementation of the people's demands, and you are fully aware that insisting on this condition will cost me to pass my government because the parties that have been plagued by corruption and traded sectarian and ethnic will be the first affected, and that if I made the concessions, I would now be direct to my job as Prime Minister of Iraq.



