Citizenship and Identity – Part VI

The concept citizenship serves the dominant group.

In the multinational countries the citizenship, being created of political reasons, does not fully include all the members of the polity.



It benefits mostly the member of majority group, because in such a society the constitution, the judicial system, the psychology of lawmakers, the military and other security forces are predominantly characterized and even to some extent subjugated the majority culture or religion.





No matter how impartial we can be, we cannot be wholly objective.



Our beliefs are not based on logic and reason, on contrary our present beliefs are often influenced by our emotional past, some believe that feeling is believing and our emotional past has huge impact on our present decision (se part I, Relation between feeling and believe).

‘’Citizenship, despite modern, universalist rhetoric, has always been a group concept-but it has never been expanded to all members of any polity.



Still today, in modern democratic states there are many members who are denied the legal status of citizenship on the basis of their place of birth.



Moreover, many members of polities are excluded from the scope of citizenship even if they are legally entitled to its benefits.





Nevertheless, since citizenship has never been universal, it is more appropriate to interpret different formation of group identities as claims for recognition of citizenship rights.’’ Isin and Wood, 1999.

The majority group’s identity and culture is the fundamental platform in determining the scope of polity and the framework for citizenship

The hegemony of majority culture is a fundamental obstacle in securing the human rights of different ethnic groups.





Some people, good willing and goodhearted, passionate about helping to solve big issues like human rights abuse around the world.



They tirelessly search come up with ideas and conceptualize them well، and include them in constitution of big democracies.



One of these concept is citizenship.



As earlier pointed out citizenship is a collection of some rights and obligations that every individual supposed to have in a state.



But the concept, even though, included in fundamental law of a state cannot be implemented in reality.



My concern, here, is not just the rights of immigrants but the millions of Native people, the Aborigines people whose homelands have been colonized, like Kurdistan, by colonial powers.





One of the main problems is that there are different ethnics and racial groups in a large country, i.e.



Iran and Turkey, who never get their full rights, because the majority group’s identity and culture is the fundamental platform in determining the scope of polity and the framework for citizenship.

For instance, the huge problem in Middle East is not that Iran is a theocratic dictator state that threaten the existence of Israel; or Turkey which has taken the course of dictatorship and Islamification.



The first problem is that in these two countries the main aim of state policy is to secure the hegemony of Turks and Persians people for all the future.



The hegemonic notion of the Persian and Turkish people is a conflict maker machinery both inside these two countries and in the region.



No one but the Turks, Persians and the external powers especially Britain, who drew the artificial borders in ME for a century ago, like these countries staying together.



The great powers have gained interests in making conflicts in other parts of the world, but the situations are getting changed and the possibility that conflicts in ME spill over to Europe is now greater than ever.





The dark idea of coloniality has to end, if the world want peace and stability in the Middle East

The sick thought of geographic integrity of Turkey and Iran is as strong among Turks and Persians that they will pay any price for it.



They know well that the internal conflict is a huge obstacle in the way of democratization’s process, but they still prefer cultural and ethnic hegemony to democracy, development and prosperity.



These people support the occupation of, for instance Kurdistan, and they cheer when their military forces, their children, brutally slaughter the Kurds who just struggle for their rights.



The Turks and Persians should be hold responsible for the oppressions and atrocities that have been going on in Kurdistan for centuries.





Other ethnic and nation groups inside these countries struggle for their freedom and fundamental rights which have been the main cause for internal conflicts for a long time.



The Turkish and Persian states have even sought conflicts outside by different means aiming to turn a blind eye on the internal conflicts, and draw the international attention to devastating wars outside their borders, right now in Syria, Yemen and Iraq.





It is unrealistic, inhuman and immoral to be partner with one, Turkey, that is not batter than Iran in abusing, violating human rights and making conflicts in the ME and in the world.



But impose an economic embargo on the other, Iran.



The sanction mostly affects the poor people, which in turn is another form of human rights abuse.



A much better solution is to work for division of Turkey and Iran and put an end to the arrogance and the hegemonic mentality of Turks and Persians.



The dark idea of coloniality: ways of thinking, feeling and being associated with regional domination must end if the world wants peace and stability in the Middle East.



The dominate people will be civilized and healthier if they replace the psychology of hegemony with the psychology of respecting human rights.



A healthy psyche or soul does not feel well seeing oppression and human rights- and nature abuse.





In the shadow of law you feel discrimination throughout the society in big democracies

One may mention India as the largest democratic country (with multi ethnic, religious and racial groups) or USA.



The social stratification in India caused by the caste system is well known.



In South Asia society is divided into castes rather than ethnicity (Mines and Lamb, 2002).

Despite the fact that independent India’s constitution has banned discrimination on the basis of caste but the legal citizenship’s rights does not work in practice, the social stigma is still alive, i.e.



last names are almost always indicating what caste a person belong to.



Beside the caste system there is gender discrimination, such as not allowing women to perform Kirtan in Sanctum Sanctorum of Golden Temple.



And it in itself undermine democracy.





It assumes that in USA everybody has legal citizenship’s rights but in the shadow of law you feel discrimination throughout the society؛ from the offices of high ranked politicians down to the district police stations and you cannot deny or mask the reality by having a black president in office for a period of time.



Another example, about 18 percent of American is Hispanic but in decades they have got just five Oscars, moreover they often are considered as criminals!

More important, Indian people aren’t living under occupation of another nation; and other than descendants of Native Americans (who aren’t so many), all Americans carry the genes of immigrants and ‘are themselves occupiers.

Large countries are not just threats to democracy but even to the world peace and stability; i.e.



USA, Russia and China in the World arena and Turkey and Iran in the Middle East.



In multi ethnic or multinational countries the minority groups are subjugated (in all aspects of their lives) the dominant nation or ethnic group, which is itself against the principle of human rights and the integrity of human being as a free man.



An occupied nation is always subjugated to the occupier and, even if the citizenship rights of every member of the nation is fully recognized and the citizens practice their rights to the mini details, how do you deal with the feeling that your native land, i.e.



Kurdistan, is actually placed under the authority of hostile armies?

The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.

