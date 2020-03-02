Iraq Monthly Roundup: 187 Killed in February

were wounded.
The number of dead is greater than in January
when 121 killed, but the number of wounded dropped.
Of those, 29 civilians, 24 security members, and 90
militants were killed.
Another 81 civilians, 34 security personnel, and seven
militants were wounded.
One Kurdistan Workers’ Party member was killed.
At
least 1,032 bodies were discovered in mass graves as well.
Protests continued but then tapered off due to the
machinations of Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr.
At least 44 people were killed,
and 438 more were wounded.
These figures include security personnel.
At least 18 people were killed, and 101 others
were wounded in recent violence:
In Hour al-Basha, an attack left three
tribal fighters dead.
Clashes in Mateqi Kakai left one
security member dead and two wounded.
Two
ISIS members were also killed.
A senior commander
was shot dead near Muqdadiya.
In Garma, a militiaman was
killed.
Five
militants were killed.
A bomb wounded two
civilians in Mosul.
A militant was killed in Hamdaniya.
Rocket fire at Sadiq Base in Salah ad Din province
left no
casualties.
The camp hosts U.S.
troops.
Rockets
also fell near the U.S.
embassy in the Green Zone in Baghdad.
Abu Saida was subjected to shelling.
Also, Mohammed Allawi has withdrawn his
candidacy for the prime minister’s post.
Protest news:
In Baghdad, one
person was killed and 14 were wounded when protests turned violent on
Friday.
On Sunday, one person was
killed, and 83 more were wounded.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
View all posts by Margaret Griffis