Iraq Monthly Roundup: 187 Killed in February

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- During February, at least 187 people were killed, and 558

were wounded.



The number of dead is greater than in January

when 121 killed, but the number of wounded dropped.





Of those, 29 civilians, 24 security members, and 90

militants were killed.



Another 81 civilians, 34 security personnel, and seven

militants were wounded.



One Kurdistan Workers’ Party member was killed.



At

least 1,032 bodies were discovered in mass graves as well.

Protests continued but then tapered off due to the

machinations of Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr.



At least 44 people were killed,

and 438 more were wounded.



These figures include security personnel.





At least 18 people were killed, and 101 others

were wounded in recent violence:

In Hour al-Basha, an attack left three

tribal fighters dead.

Clashes in Mateqi Kakai left one

security member dead and two wounded.



Two

ISIS members were also killed.

A senior commander

was shot dead near Muqdadiya.

In Garma, a militiaman was

killed.



Five

militants were killed.

A bomb wounded two

civilians in Mosul.

A militant was killed in Hamdaniya.

Rocket fire at Sadiq Base in Salah ad Din province

left no

casualties.



The camp hosts U.S.



troops.

Rockets

also fell near the U.S.



embassy in the Green Zone in Baghdad.

Abu Saida was subjected to shelling.

Also, Mohammed Allawi has withdrawn his

candidacy for the prime minister’s post.

Protest news:

In Baghdad, one

person was killed and 14 were wounded when protests turned violent on

Friday.



On Sunday, one person was

killed, and 83 more were wounded.

