Advisor to Khamenei dies of coronavirus

2020/03/02 | 18:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- An adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has died from the new coronavirus, as other top officials in the country are confirmed to be infected, according to multiple reports on Monday, Fox News reported.

The Iranian Health Ministry recorded 523 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's known total to 1,501.



They mark a 53 percent increase since the day before.

Mohammad Mirmohammadi, 71, was an Expediency Council member who advised Khamenei and settled disputes between him and parliament.



COVID-19 has already infected Iran's vice president and deputy health minister.