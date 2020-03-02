Hakim, UN Under-Secretary General talk counterterrorism efforts

2020/03/02 | 18:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Foreign Minister Mohamad Al-Hakim met with Special Adviser to United Nations Secretary General on the Prevention of Genocide Adama Dieng.The two sides discussed the security situation in the region, and the terrorism that has ravaged it.The two sides also discussed the mechanisms of the investigation team’s work.

Hakim explained that Iraq was at the forefront of countries that were subjected to terrorism, and in the forefront in confronting and defeating it, adding that the components of the Iraqi society were targeted by ISIS terrorist gangs that spreading killing, displacement, and destruction of property.

Hakim expressed Iraq’s readiness to provide full support for the success of the team’s mission, stressing the importance of cooperation with the government to prepare the requirements for its work.

On his part, Dieng expressed his gratitude for Iraq’s position in support of the efforts of the United Nations and the United team to detect ISIS terrorist crimes, noting the need to continue to provide the necessary support for international efforts.