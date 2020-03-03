Is Secularism Innocent or Criminal?

2020/03/03 | 09:25 - Source: Iraq News

Dr.



Ibrahim Malazada, translated by Chiman Salih | Ekurd.net

Does Secularism hold the responsibility of mass murders and tragedies occurred in the world or the ideologies and Interests are responsible for that?

Most Islamists often say that secularism is responsible for wars and mass murders unfolded in the world.



I take that as they didn’t understand the true meaning, or they got it upside down.

I would like to point out some issues here regarding secularism and its relation to igniting wars wick:

I would like to raise a question; when U.K.



and France distributed the Middle East territory, they did that because of their secularist attitudes or the reason was the both superpowers prioritized their national strategies?

I wonder, would they not do that if they were a different system followers?

Well, why the Soviet Union also has committed dozens of mass murders?

If we returned earlier, why the Ottoman Empire had invaded many nations, also tried to attack the entire world, They were secularists? And, before them, both Umayyads and Abbasid states were two big expansional powers, they tended to occupy the world through killing and bloodshed.

Secularism is a system of governance that stands at the same distance from all religions and ethnicities.



Never was a cause or a motive for being drawn into war or collisions, but there are other motives for falling into war and igniting a war.

Let me pose another relevant question; Were the both world wars secular wars, or they were battle between Nazis and Fascists?

The both ideologies exploited democracy to reach power, then in the context of their ideological clashes they resorted to war.

Although, in Turkey, Ardughan reached power through the

Secular trend of the democratic system.



Now, is he launching war because he is a secular man or for being ambitious to be a Sultan or he is free to do that?

Only several weeks into returning to Kabul in 1979 the Afghan Islamists fell in war, had that been happening because of being secularists or because of being extremists and their greed for power?

In the most recent time, Iran is the out initiator of chaos around the world, is it the reason secularism or there are ideological reasons and interests behind that?

We conclude from that simple questions; Secularism is a method for running states, has nothing to do with igniting war and conflict.

Even, if secularism is responsible about that, what’s the Islamists project for governance? What is crystal clear for us is that the example of Iran’s Faqe Willayat, is the system of Umayyad dynasty, and The Sultani system is the Ottmani system, and there is another example which is the Saudi Kingdom, also there is Taliban in Afghanistan, And ISIS in Iraq and Levant.

If there is hidden pattern of governance by Islamists, I wish you reveal it for the people.

