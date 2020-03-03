Rosneft “Paid Mystery Consultant $250m in Iraq Deal”

2020/03/03 | 09:35 - Source: Iraq News

Russia’s state oil company Rosneft has reportedly paid $250 million to an external consultant to help secure deals in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Bloomberg reports that Rosneft Trading SA in 2017 “entered into an advisory agreement with an external consultant for advisory services relating to Rosneft Group’s proposed concession agreement and Production Sharing Contracts (“PSCs”) with the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq (“KRG”)”.

(Source: Bloomberg)