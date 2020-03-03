The Ministries of Education and Higher Education denied the end of the current academic year as a year of transit

2020/03/03 | 18:10 - Source: INA

Baghdad -INA- safe Salami

The Ministries of Education and Higher Education denied the end of the current academic year for the endless stages.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Education, Haider Farooq, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA), "What has been circulated on social media sites is that the cabinet, in coordination with the ministries of education and higher education, decided to end the current academic year for the endless stages and is considered a transit year of shame for health.

He added, "The Ministry of Education continues in the official working hours of schools, but there has been a postponement of the external preliminary exams, the extension of the spring break, and the suspension of schools in the regular governorates based on the directions of the Crisis Cell."

He pointed out that "the cell decided that school attendance should be 50 percent, to prevent gatherings," calling on the media to be accurate in reporting the news and relying on official sources.