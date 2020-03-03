Intelligence service renews its covenant to defend the state and its symbols

2020/03/03 | 18:10 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Iraqi National Intelligence Service renewed today, Tuesday, the pledge to the people of Iraq to be a defender of the state and its symbols and fundamentalist contexts within the scope of the constitutional duties imposed on it.

The agency said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "The Iraqi National Intelligence Service has seen some of the statements that are circulated through the media and social media, which represent an explicit threat to civil peace, and offend the head of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service.

The statement added that "the national missions carried out by the apparatus to serve the homeland and the people are not subject to political temperaments, and are not affected by false accusations made by some of those who seek to harm Iraq and the reputation of its security apparatus, but rather are based on the interests of the proud people of Iraq and the size and value of the Iraqi state in the region and the world.

The statement indicated that "the Iraqi National Intelligence Service stresses its right to legal prosecution for all who use freedom of opinion to promote false accusations that harm Iraq and the reputation of the agency and its sacred duties to preserve the security of Iraq and the safety of its people."