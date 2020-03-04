UAE schools to close for four weeks starting from Sunday

2020/03/04 | 00:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

The UAE Education Ministry has announced on Tuesday early start of spring vacation for schools and of distance learning initiative to avoid the spreading of coronavirus, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).The Ministry also announced that schools and higher education institutions to close for four weeks, starting on Sunday, WAM reported.A program for sanitizing educational institutions was also launched.Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), also announced on Tuesday six new cases of the coronavirus, COVID-19, in the UAE.



“The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 27,” the Ministry affirmed, adding that five of the total number of cases were previously reported to have fully recovered.