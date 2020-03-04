Iraq reports its first coronavirus death, in Kurdish region

2020/03/04 | 13:00 - Source: Iraq News



Iraq has so far has recorded 31 cases of the new coronavirus, one Iranian student who has since been sent home and 30 Iraqis who had all visited Iran recently.



Reporting by Ali Sultan and Ahmed Aboluenein and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kevin LiffeyOur Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- SULAIMANIYA, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq reported its first coronavirus death on Wednesday, an elderly man in the Kurdish province of Sulaimaniya, the local health department said.Iraq has so far has recorded 31 cases of the new coronavirus, one Iranian student who has since been sent home and 30 Iraqis who had all visited Iran recently.Reporting by Ali Sultan and Ahmed Aboluenein and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kevin LiffeyOur Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

