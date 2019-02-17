Zarif argues Iran has right to self-defense like any other country

2019/02/17 | 16:45
MUNICH, Germany — Iran Zarif responded on Sunday to US President Vice Pence's provocative anti-Iran comments from Saturday, claiming that it is wrong to force Europe to choose between Washington and Tehran."This malign obsession with Iran is imposing costs on others and especially on our region which has for 40 years suffered from the consequences of the insistences of the United States on making wrong choices," he said.Zarif delivered remarks during a session of the Munich Security Conference and then answered questions from a British journalistThe United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May. President Hassan Rouhani has said Tehran will not negotiate with Washington."They decided to leave the negotiation table. We didn't leave the negotiating table. We are still at the negotiating table to the G5+1," Zarif said."Nothing can be done better than this deal," he added.The administration of US President Donald Trump has targeted Iran with trade, banking, and energy sanctions. The value of the toman against the dollar has plummeted and there have been reports of inflation and shortages of certain goods."[Our patience] is limited because..." he said, "we derive our security from our people. So it is very important for us to keep the people satisfied with what we are doing."We are not saying we are a perfect country. We are better than most of your [European] allies, but we still have a long way to go. But what is happening in our region and what is happening in Iran requires a great deal of foresight and patience."Zarif cautioned European leaders from being beholden to the United States."A bully will get bullier if you succumb," he said.Zarif pointed to Washington's arming and supporting of Saddam Hussein prior to and including the Iran-Iraq war."America has long encouraged recklessness and destructive adventurism ... many people like to forget. We never do," he said.Zarif repeatedly complained that because of the sanctions, Iran lacks the ability to defend itself against "the next Saddam.""Does Iran have the right to defend itself?" Zarif posited. "And if we have the right to defend ourselves do we do it swords? Do we do it with guns? Or do we need sophisticated means of defense?"Ignoring last year's attack on a Kurdish opposition party facility in the Kurdistan Region, he claimed "Iran has only ever used missiles against ISIS in self-defense."Zarif credited Iran's coordination with forces in Iraq and Syria for ISIS's "annihilation." The foreign minister recently visited Iraq including the Kurdistan Region meeting with counterparts, officials, and business leaders. He claimed US influence is preventing prosperity there. In Syria, Zarif says the United States is in clear violation of its sovereignty."Just look at a map for a second. The US military has traveled 10,000 kilometers to dot all our borders with its bases," he said.
