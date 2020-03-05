Iran, Iraq Stress Joint Measures to Combat Coronavirus

2020/03/05 | 05:40 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Iraqi counterpart, Mohamed Ali al-Hakim, stressed the need for joint measures to combat the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

In a telephone conversation on Monday night, Zarif and Hakim exchanged views about a host of topics, including the latest developments in the region as well as ways to boost bilateral relations between Tehran and Baghdad.

The two sides also discussed the coronavirus epidemic and stressed the need for joint measures to contain the spread of the infectious disease.

According to Iran's Health Ministry, the death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran rose to 66 on Monday, with the confirmed cases of infection surpassing 1,500.

The ministry said out of 7,280 people who have gone to medical centers across the country so far, 4,312 are suspicious cases.

Medical staffs in 20 provinces of Iran have been working tirelessly over the past days to contain the novel coronavirus that has originated from China.

Following the increase of coronavirus increase, the Iranian government ordered the shutting of schools and universities and a ban on concerts and sports events.

Several high-ranking officials, including the deputy health minister and five lawmakers, have tested positive for the coronavirus as the spread of the outbreak forced the government to call on people to stay at home.

(Source: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)