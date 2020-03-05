MOH decides to reduce the official working hours in its departments

2020/03/05 | 19:25 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Thursday, the Ministry of Health announced the reduction of official working hours in its departments.



And the Ministry stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency: "The permanence of agents, general managers, their assistants and division directors will be 100%, while the permanence of employees in the departments and departments of the Ministry's center will be 50% of the total staff and alternately among the employees."

They also added that "This decision was based on the recommendations of the Crisis Cell of the order No.



(55) for the year 2020, and pursuant to the provisions of Article (46) of Public Health Law No.



(89) for the year 1981, with the aim of preventing the spread of corona virus."