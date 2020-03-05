CBI calls on citizens to deal with electronic payment tools

2020/03/05 | 19:25 - Source: INA

Today, Thursday, the Central Bank of Iraq called on citizens to deal with electronic payment tools.

The media office of the bank stated, in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "it coincided with what our dear country is going through, and as a result of the Central Bank of Iraq following up on international reports that warn of the ability of banknotes to be a carrier medium for viruses, this bank invites traders and citizens To deal with electronic payment tools (cards, points of sale, mobile wallets) and avoid dealing in cash in order to preserve public health.



