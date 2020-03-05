Iraq: ISHM: February 27 - March 5, 2020

2020/03/05 | 23:25 - Source: Relief Web

Countries: Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Kuwait

Source: Education for Peace in Iraq Center

Key Takeaways:

Militia Threatens Security Forces, Politicians; Allawi Ends Bid To Form New Government; President Salih Seeks New Candidates; Abdul-Mahdi Delegates Authority to Deputies; More Than 200 Protester Injured By Government Forces – On February 29, a Twitter account believed to belong to Kata’ib Hezbollah threatened Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service, politicians, and Iraqi companies with unspecified consequences if they did not sever relations with the U.S.



by March 15.



On March 1, Mohammed Allawi withdrew from his role as Prime Minister-designate.



Allawi failed to garner support from various political parties for his attempt to form a government and Parliament failed to reach the needed quorum to hold a meeting to vote on Allawi’s cabinet.



On March 2, President Barham Salih held separate meetings with the leaders of the Fatah, Nasr, State of Law and Hikma blocs to choose a new candidate for the PM position.



On March 2, care-taker PM Adil Abdul-Mahdi announced that he was stepping down from most of his government responsibilities, except those related to his role as commander in chief.



On March 3, the head of UNAMI warned that continued political deadlock would “push Iraq into the unknown.” On March 4, Iraq’s High Commissioner for Human Rights reported that at least 160 protesters were injured during clashes between protesters and government forces in Baghdad.



On March 1, clashes between security forces and demonstrators injured at least another 83 protesters in Baghdad.



Assassinations, Kidnappings, Target Activists; New Rocket Attack Strikes Green Zone; Defense, Peshmerga Ministries Fail To Agree On Joint Operations In Disputed Territories – On February 28, two attacks by ISIS militants in Kirkuk killed two members of the Iraqi security forces (ISF) and injured another.



On February 28, unknown assailants killed activist Abdel Azim al-Rubaie in Diwaniya.



On March 2, unidentified gunmen assassinated activist Ali al-Halfi in Basra, and in Najaf, unknown assailants kidnapped activist Rana Abdel Halim.



On February 29, an IED injured two civilians south of Mosul.



On March 1, two rockets struck in the Green Zone in Baghdad without causing casualties.



On March 3, the Ministry of Peshmerga claimed that the federal Ministry of Defense was “still not ready to work together” with the Peshmerga on joint anti-terrorism operations, indicating that a February 24 meeting on the issue failed to achieve progress.



On March 3, an IED killed a farmer in in Diyala.



On March 3, an IED wounded two civilians north of Mosul.



On March 3, ISIS militants killed two civilians and wounded a third southeast of Mosul and an IED wounded four Iraqi soldiers nearby.



On March 3, unidentified assailants killed two civilians in Diyala.



On March 4, ISIS militants killed two members of the PMF and wounded two others in Diyala.



On March 4, Turkey said that military operations supported by airstrikes targeting the PKK in northern Iraq killed nine PKK members.



Three Coronavirus Fatalities Confirmed In Iraq Amid Fears Of Health Sector’s Ability To Cope With Breakout – On March 4, two people died from the coronavirus in Baghdad and authorities reported that another man infected with coronavirus had died in Sulaymaniyah, raising total fatalities to three.



The virus has spread throughout Iraq, including the KRI, and as of writing, there were 35 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Fourteen of the cases were reported in Baghdad, six in Sulaymaniyah, five in Kirkuk, as well as smaller numbers in Babylon, Karbala, Maysan, Najaf, Diyala, and Wasit.



The spread of the virus reignited demonstrators’ criticisms of the government’s failure to provide adequate public services, while a Reuters report on the state of the healthcare system in Iraq highlighted a dismal reality marked by severe shortages in doctors, hospital beds, equipment and medicine.



Oil Exports Recovered In February; Rosneft Paid $250 Million To “Consultants” For KRG Deal; Iraq Suspends Commercial Traffic With Kuwait, Iran – On March 1, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced that February crude oil exports reached an average of 3.415 million bpd, approximately 3.3% higher than January’s levels, which in turn were 3.5% below December exports.



On March 2, Bloomberg reported that Russian oil company, Rosneft, has paid as much as $250 million to an “external consultant” as compensation during 2017 and 2018 for facilitating more than $3 billion in energy deals with the KRG.



On March 4, Iraq’s border authorities announced the suspension of commercial traffic with Iran and Kuwait until March 15 following outbreaks of coronavirus in these neighboring countries.



