Two Turkish soldiers were killed by Syrian regime fire in Idlib, its defence ministry said Thursday, just hours before a ceasefire agreed by Turkey and Russia was due to take effect, AFP reported.

Three other soldiers were also wounded in the attack in the northwestern province, the ministry said, adding that Turkish forces "immediately" retaliated against regime targets.