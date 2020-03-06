Ex-UN Secretary General Javier Perez de Cuellar dies

2020/03/06 | 18:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Former U.N.Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar, a Peruvian diplomat who played a crucial role in ending the Iran-Iraq war of 1980 to 1988, has died, the United Nations said in a statement on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Perez de Cuellar, whose life spanned a century, served as head of the international body from 1982 to 1991.



During his time in office, he played a crucial role in securing the release of American hostages held in Lebanon as well as peace accords in Cambodia and El Salvador, the United Nations said.