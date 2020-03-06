Italian FM discusses fostering relations with Iraq

2020/03/06 | 19:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamad Al-Hakim held a telephone conversation with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, the ministry said in a statement.

The two Ministers discussed bilateral relations between Baghdad and Rome and developments in the region in order to achieve stability and maintain security at various levels.

This comes in the context of communication and consultation between Iraq and its partners on issues of common concern.

The two sides agreed on the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries to face common challenges, including confronting and preventing the spread of Coronavirus.