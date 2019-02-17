عربي | كوردى
Rouhani kneels down, offers reconciliation with Gulf neighbors
2019/02/17 | 18:50
Iran is ready to work with all of its neighbors to secure

peace in the Middle East in the face of US and Israeli aggression, President

Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, in his latest attempt to weaken ties between

regional rival Saudi Arabia and America.Iran and Saudi Arabia have been fighting proxy wars for

years, backing opposing sides in conflicts in Syria and Yemen.But pressure is building on Tehran after President Donald

Trump pulled the United States out of a 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers

and re-imposed sanctions. Saudi Arabia welcomed the move."Iran is ready to work with regional states to preserve

security in the Middle East," Rouhani said in a public speech in the

southern Hormozgan province, broadcast live on state TV. "We want to

establish brotherly ties with all countries of the region ... Iran has never

started any aggression in the region.""Those regional states that believe Israel and America

can establish security are wrong. We, the Muslims, should ensure the regional

security," Rouhani said, to chants of "Death to America," and

"Death to Israel".Rouhani's previous overtures to Saudi Arabia, such as after

his election in 2013 and efforts by his Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

in 2017, have had no success, and some analysts were skeptical his latest attempt

would be different."Considering the ongoing hostility, there is no

possibility of a dialogue between the arch enemies," said Tehran-based

analyst Hamid Farahvashian.Iran accuses Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates of

supporting militant Sunni groups that carry out attacks against Iranian forces,

including a suicide bombing on Wednesday in Iran's southeastern province that

borders Pakistan.Sunni group Jaish al Adl (Army of Justice), which says it

seeks greater rights and better living conditions for the ethnic minority

Baluchis, claimed responsibility for the attack that killed 27 members of

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps.The Revolutionary Guards have threatened Saudi Arabia, the

UAE and Pakistan with retaliation.Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Pakistan deny backing the

militants. Iran's foreign ministry on Sunday summoned Pakistan's ambassador to

protest about Wednesday's attack.

