Rouhani kneels down, offers reconciliation with Gulf neighbors

2019/02/17 | 18:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iran is ready to work with all of its neighbors to secure
peace in the Middle East in the face of US and Israeli aggression, President
Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, in his latest attempt to weaken ties between
regional rival Saudi Arabia and America.Iran and Saudi Arabia have been fighting proxy wars for
years, backing opposing sides in conflicts in Syria and Yemen.But pressure is building on Tehran after President Donald
Trump pulled the United States out of a 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers
and re-imposed sanctions. Saudi Arabia welcomed the move."Iran is ready to work with regional states to preserve
security in the Middle East," Rouhani said in a public speech in the
southern Hormozgan province, broadcast live on state TV. "We want to
establish brotherly ties with all countries of the region ... Iran has never
started any aggression in the region.""Those regional states that believe Israel and America
can establish security are wrong. We, the Muslims, should ensure the regional
security," Rouhani said, to chants of "Death to America," and
"Death to Israel".Rouhani's previous overtures to Saudi Arabia, such as after
his election in 2013 and efforts by his Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
in 2017, have had no success, and some analysts were skeptical his latest attempt
would be different."Considering the ongoing hostility, there is no
possibility of a dialogue between the arch enemies," said Tehran-based
analyst Hamid Farahvashian.Iran accuses Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates of
supporting militant Sunni groups that carry out attacks against Iranian forces,
including a suicide bombing on Wednesday in Iran's southeastern province that
borders Pakistan.Sunni group Jaish al Adl (Army of Justice), which says it
seeks greater rights and better living conditions for the ethnic minority
Baluchis, claimed responsibility for the attack that killed 27 members of
Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps.The Revolutionary Guards have threatened Saudi Arabia, the
UAE and Pakistan with retaliation.Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Pakistan deny backing the
militants. Iran's foreign ministry on Sunday summoned Pakistan's ambassador to
protest about Wednesday's attack.
