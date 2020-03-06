Over 100,000 people infected with coronavirus worldwide: AFP

2020/03/06 | 21:00 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Coronavirus has infected more than 100,000 people across 91 countries globally, according to an AFP tally Friday.

The death toll reached 3,407, while the total number of infections hit 100,002, after a surge in cases worldwide since Thursday at 1700 GMT, notably in virus hotspot Iran which clocked 1,234 new cases.

China -- excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic emerged at the end of December, had 80,552 cases, of which 3,042 were fatal.



There were 143 new infections and 30 deaths there since 1700 GMT Thursday.

Outside China, a total of 19,450 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 365 deaths.