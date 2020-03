2020/03/06 | 23:35 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- CAIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - Iraq reported eight new coronavirus cases on Friday, 5 in Baghdad, 2 in Sulaimaniya and one case in Karbala, state news agency reported quoting health ministry.Reporting by Hesham Abdul KhalekOur Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.