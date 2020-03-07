KSA introduces coronavirus-free PCR certificates for entry

2020/03/07 | 19:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

Saudi Arabia has introduced new measurements as part of efforts against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.Anyone coming through a new or a valid visa from any of the countries with the risk of the coronavirus epidemic, as per the health authorities, must show a laboratory certificate with the result of a PCR test to prove they are free of the COVID-19 infection.Moreover, Saudi Arabia has temporarily restricted entry from the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain to three airport, namely: King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.Entry through land ports between the kingdom and the three neighbouring countries will be limited to commercial trucks.