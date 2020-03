2020/03/07 | 20:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)

An improvised explosive device went off on Saturday at the Najma oilfield near Gayarah district of Nineveh province, north of Iraq, injuring at least three people.

Local officials said the IED hit a group of workers at the site, injuring one contractor and two workers.

They were transferred to a hospital in Mosul for medical treatments, the source added.No group of organization has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.