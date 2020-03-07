Iran: Coronavirus Infections Rises to 5,823, 145 Deaths

2020/03/07 | 20:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iranian health authorities on Saturday confirmed the death of 21 more people from the new coronavirus (COVIT-19).

The total number of Iranians that died from coronavirus has now reached 145, said Kianoush Jahangiri, a spokesperson for the country’s health ministry.

The number of infected people has reached 5,823 across Iran, spreading in a higher pace in the recent days.

Jahangiri also revealed that 1,669 people received proper treatments and they have fully recovered from the disease.

Based on the death toll records, Tehran, Mazandaran, Qom, Gilan, and Esfahan are the worst-affected provinces of Iran.