2020/03/08 | 00:55 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Iraq Adham Rashad Ismail praised the preventive measures taken by Al-Najaf International Airport to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The measures taken by the airport included thermal scanning of travelers, amplification of WHO COVID-19 awareness messages and the redirection of suspected cases to specified medical points in the airport, WHO said in a statement.