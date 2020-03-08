MP calls on UN to replace envoy over hiding facts

2020/03/08 | 01:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

Parliament Member Alia Nassif called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

to address the United Nations to replace its envoy Jeanine

Hennis-Plasschaert, saying that she deliberately hid facts in her reports.Nassif said, in a statement that Hennis-Plasschaert in its latest report

to the Security Council deliberately ignored the role of the national political

powers which have condemned violence in all its forms against peaceful

demonstrators.Hennis-Plasschaert ignored the main element behind what is happening in

Iraq, which is corruption, Nassif added.