Arab coalition in Yemen says it destroyed dangerous Houthi sites

2020/03/08 | 13:45 - Source: Baghdad Post

The Saudi-Led coalition fighting in Yemen carried out an operation against Iran-aligned Houthi targets in Yemen's port district, Salif, Saudi state TV reported late on Saturday, citing the coalition.

The coalition said it destroyed sites used to assemble and launch explosives-laden boats and drones that pose a threat to maritime shipping lines in the Red Sea's Bab al-Mandeb strait.

Houthi-aligned Al Masirah TV also said late on Saturday that the coalition was carrying out strikes on the district of Salif, with no mention of casualties.