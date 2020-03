2020/03/08 | 16:25 - Source: INA

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

INA – BAGHDAD

Supreme Religious Authority – Marja’ representative, Abdul Mahdi al-Karbalaey directed on Sunday to transport all the martyrs and injured to Iraq, and Hussien Holy Shrine will fund the process.

Earlier, at least few Iraqi passengers were among those killed in a Syrian highway accident last week, in which a fuel truck collided with passenger buses and other cars on Sunday.