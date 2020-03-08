Top Iranian Official in Iraq for Political, Security Talks

2020/03/08 | 17:25 - Source: Iraq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Speaking to IRNA upon his arrival in Baghdad on Saturday night, Shamkhani said, “We will be talking about the security and political conditions and the enhancement of relations with the Iraqi authorities in this trip.” He also noted that the negotiations will involve Iraqi officials and political leaders from all groups, including the Shiites, Sunnis and Kurds. In the talks with the Iraqi president, prime minister, parliament speaker and political leaders, a series of special and general cases will be discussed, representative of Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution added.Shamkhani further emphasized that Iran has been working in close cooperation with its friendly neighbor, Iraq, since the overthrow of Saddam Hussein’s regime in spring 2003.On the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the region, the Iranian security official said many rumors have circulated about the disease, saying the reality is that the Islamic Republic of Iran has abundant facilities and capabilities for the fight against the virus and will overcome the epidemic.Heading a high-ranking political and security delegation, Shamkhani arrived in Baghdad on Saturday night for a two day visit and was given a welcome by deputy of Iraq’s national security advisor.

