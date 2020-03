2020/03/08 | 18:55 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

A senior Al-Shabaab commander was killed in a recent US air strike in Somalia, the director of US African Command (Africom) said Sunday, AFP reported.

"Bashir Mohamed Mahamoud was a senior operational leader responsible for exporting terror in Somalia as well as attacks into Kenya," said Africom director Colonel Christopher Karns.

"He has been a senior al-Shabaab member for more than a decade."