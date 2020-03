2020/03/09 | 00:10 - Source: Baghdad Post

Source: Baghdad Post

Sunday، 08 March 2020

11:09 PM

Coronavirus deaths in Iraq rise to six: state news agency

Iraq confirmed two further deaths due to the coronavirus, taking the total number to six, the state news agency reported on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed to 54 so far, according to health officials.

Sunday، 08 March 2020

11:10 PM

