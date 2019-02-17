Halbousi calls for supporting the security forces in the field of arming, training and developing their capabilities

2019/02/17 | 20:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad – INA
President of the House of Representatives Mohamed Halbousi received the Commander of Central Command General Joseph Votel and his delegation on the occasion of the end of his duties.
During the meeting, they discussed the efforts to eliminate the remnants of ISIS and enhance security cooperation and intelligence coordination in the field of combating terrorism.
He stressed the need to support the Iraqi security forces in the field of arming and training and develop their capabilities to eliminate terrorism and achieve stability, adding that the international community must stand with Iraq, which fought a global war against gangs of terrorist, whether in the field of security or reconstruction.
For his part, General Votel renewed his country's commitment to support Iraqi forces in the field of security to eliminate terrorism once and for all.
