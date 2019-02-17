Abdul-Mahdi is discussing with a US official cooperation in the field of training

2019/02/17 | 20:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad - INA
Prime Minister of the Armed Forces Adel Abdul Mahdi received at his office General Joseph Votel, commander of the US Central Command, on the occasion of the end of his work.
The cooperation was discussed in the war against the terrorist and training , the positive developments in Iraq and the government's intentions to enhance security and stability and the reconstruction of liberated and damaged cities, as well as efforts to eliminate the remnants of a ISIS in Syria.
The meeting was attended by Joe Had, US Charge d'Affaires in Iraq, General Paul La Kamra, Commander of the International Coalition Forces in Iraq and Syria, and Lieutenant General Othman Al Ghanmi, Chief of Army Staff.
Baghdad - INA
Prime Minister of the Armed Forces Adel Abdul Mahdi received at his office General Joseph Votel, commander of the US Central Command, on the occasion of the end of his work.
The cooperation was discussed in the war against the terrorist and training , the positive developments in Iraq and the government's intentions to enhance security and stability and the reconstruction of liberated and damaged cities, as well as efforts to eliminate the remnants of a ISIS in Syria.
The meeting was attended by Joe Had, US Charge d'Affaires in Iraq, General Paul La Kamra, Commander of the International Coalition Forces in Iraq and Syria, and Lieutenant General Othman Al Ghanmi, Chief of Army Staff.