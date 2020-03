2020/03/09 | 15:20 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

Iran has had 237 deaths from coronavirus and 7,161 infections, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on state TV on Monday, Reuters reported.

The figures included 595 new infections and 43 new deaths within the past 24 hours. Iran has had one of the highest death rates from the illness outside of China, where the virus originated.