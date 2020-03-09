Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Killed; Protest Violence Resumes

2020/03/09 | 17:50 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least six people were killed, and 28 others

were wounded in recent violence:

In Kirkuk, a body bearing

torture evidence was discovered

An unidentified body

was found in Mosul.

Gunmen killed a trucker

near Baquba.

A clan sheikh was

murdered in Basra.

A bomb in Ain al-Jahsh wounded three

people.

Three oil workers

were wounded when a bomb blew up in Najmeh.

In Hammam al-Alil, a bomb wounded two

policemen.

Heavy Coalition bombing

was reported in Makhmour.

Protest news:

In Baghdad, security and militia forces killed two

protesters near Khulani Square.



Also, 20 protesters were

wounded.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has

been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

View all posts by Margaret Griffis