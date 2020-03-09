Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Killed; Protest Violence Resumes

were wounded in recent violence:
In Kirkuk, a body bearing
torture evidence was discovered
An unidentified body
was found in Mosul.
Gunmen killed a trucker
near Baquba.
A clan sheikh was
murdered in Basra.
A bomb in Ain al-Jahsh wounded three
people.
Three oil workers
were wounded when a bomb blew up in Najmeh.
In Hammam al-Alil, a bomb wounded two
policemen.
Heavy Coalition bombing
was reported in Makhmour.
Protest news:
In Baghdad, security and militia forces killed two
protesters near Khulani Square.
Also, 20 protesters were
wounded.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
