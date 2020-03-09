2 American soldiers killed fighting ISIS in Iraq: US military

2020/03/09 | 20:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Two American soldiers fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq were killed during an operation alongside Iraqi forces, the coalition against the jihadists said Monday, AFP reported.

"Two U.S.



service members were killed by enemy forces...



during a mission to eliminate an ISIS terrorist stronghold in a mountainous area of north central Iraq, March 8," the coalition said in a statement, using an alternative acronym for the jihadist group.

It did not name those killed, but said they had been "advising and accompanying Iraqi Security Forces".