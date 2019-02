Victoria Beckham looks to '70s prints, Preen influenced by dance

2019/02/17 | 21:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Victoria Beckham looked back to the 1970s for her show atLondon Fashion Week on Sunday, presenting a collection rich in vibrant coloursand patterns, while label Preen opted for retro floral prints and layeredskirts inspired by dance and music.In front of an audience that included Beckham's husbandDavid and their children, models showed off dresses and skirts slim fitted overthe knee, some with abstract chain patterns. Beckham also stuck to hersignature silhouette of fitted skirt suits, which were chequered, and wide-legtrousers.The former Spice Girl turned fashion designer used topresent her line in New York during the catwalk calendar season, but moved toLondon in September to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her eponymous brand."For Autumn/Winter 2019 I have been thinking about whatwomen want, about modern femininity and about how to curate those ideas into acollection for today," Beckham said in a statement."There are touches of retro, pinches of the '70s. Yetit's all brought together into something encapsulating what we call the modernfeminine alphabet."The designer used a colour palette that included lipstickred, teal, pink, absinthe and lilac and her footwear consisted of high-heeledstretch open toe boots, in vibrant blue, red or leopard print. Heels came inhot pink or yellow.At Preen, designer duo Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzisaid their show was "inspired by the culture of dance and music and theimpact it has had on us."The show opened with floral prints decorating outerwear andasymmetric layered skirts, before moving on to 1980s style silhouettes - round,open neck décolletés and exaggerated shoulders.The outfits were accessorised with a type of harness on top,with rosette decorations and ribbons flowing at the side, sometimes with smallbackpacks.Patterned silk shirts were frilly, fitted tops revealedmid-riffs and knits were also cropped, while coats were voluminous.Models wore blue tights and clog-like shoes and for theevening, shiny black or lace dresses were on show, some in lace and see-throughin red, with a sparkly evening version of the harness.