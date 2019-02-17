Victoria Beckham looks to '70s prints, Preen influenced by dance

2019/02/17 | 21:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Victoria Beckham looked back to the 1970s for her show at
London Fashion Week on Sunday, presenting a collection rich in vibrant colours
and patterns, while label Preen opted for retro floral prints and layered
skirts inspired by dance and music.In front of an audience that included Beckham's husband
David and their children, models showed off dresses and skirts slim fitted over
the knee, some with abstract chain patterns. Beckham also stuck to her
signature silhouette of fitted skirt suits, which were chequered, and wide-leg
trousers.The former Spice Girl turned fashion designer used to
present her line in New York during the catwalk calendar season, but moved to
London in September to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her eponymous brand."For Autumn/Winter 2019 I have been thinking about what
women want, about modern femininity and about how to curate those ideas into a
collection for today," Beckham said in a statement."There are touches of retro, pinches of the '70s. Yet
it's all brought together into something encapsulating what we call the modern
feminine alphabet."The designer used a colour palette that included lipstick
red, teal, pink, absinthe and lilac and her footwear consisted of high-heeled
stretch open toe boots, in vibrant blue, red or leopard print. Heels came in
hot pink or yellow.At Preen, designer duo Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi
said their show was "inspired by the culture of dance and music and the
impact it has had on us."The show opened with floral prints decorating outerwear and
asymmetric layered skirts, before moving on to 1980s style silhouettes - round,
open neck décolletés and exaggerated shoulders.The outfits were accessorised with a type of harness on top,
with rosette decorations and ribbons flowing at the side, sometimes with small
backpacks.Patterned silk shirts were frilly, fitted tops revealed
mid-riffs and knits were also cropped, while coats were voluminous.Models wore blue tights and clog-like shoes and for the
evening, shiny black or lace dresses were on show, some in lace and see-through
in red, with a sparkly evening version of the harness.
Victoria Beckham looked back to the 1970s for her show at
London Fashion Week on Sunday, presenting a collection rich in vibrant colours
and patterns, while label Preen opted for retro floral prints and layered
skirts inspired by dance and music.In front of an audience that included Beckham's husband
David and their children, models showed off dresses and skirts slim fitted over
the knee, some with abstract chain patterns. Beckham also stuck to her
signature silhouette of fitted skirt suits, which were chequered, and wide-leg
trousers.The former Spice Girl turned fashion designer used to
present her line in New York during the catwalk calendar season, but moved to
London in September to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her eponymous brand."For Autumn/Winter 2019 I have been thinking about what
women want, about modern femininity and about how to curate those ideas into a
collection for today," Beckham said in a statement."There are touches of retro, pinches of the '70s. Yet
it's all brought together into something encapsulating what we call the modern
feminine alphabet."The designer used a colour palette that included lipstick
red, teal, pink, absinthe and lilac and her footwear consisted of high-heeled
stretch open toe boots, in vibrant blue, red or leopard print. Heels came in
hot pink or yellow.At Preen, designer duo Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi
said their show was "inspired by the culture of dance and music and the
impact it has had on us."The show opened with floral prints decorating outerwear and
asymmetric layered skirts, before moving on to 1980s style silhouettes - round,
open neck décolletés and exaggerated shoulders.The outfits were accessorised with a type of harness on top,
with rosette decorations and ribbons flowing at the side, sometimes with small
backpacks.Patterned silk shirts were frilly, fitted tops revealed
mid-riffs and knits were also cropped, while coats were voluminous.Models wore blue tights and clog-like shoes and for the
evening, shiny black or lace dresses were on show, some in lace and see-through
in red, with a sparkly evening version of the harness.