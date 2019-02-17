عربي | كوردى
Victoria Beckham looks to '70s prints, Preen influenced by dance
2019/02/17 | 21:10
Victoria Beckham looked back to the 1970s for her show at

London Fashion Week on Sunday, presenting a collection rich in vibrant colours

and patterns, while label Preen opted for retro floral prints and layered

skirts inspired by dance and music.In front of an audience that included Beckham's husband

David and their children, models showed off dresses and skirts slim fitted over

the knee, some with abstract chain patterns. Beckham also stuck to her

signature silhouette of fitted skirt suits, which were chequered, and wide-leg

trousers.The former Spice Girl turned fashion designer used to

present her line in New York during the catwalk calendar season, but moved to

London in September to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her eponymous brand."For Autumn/Winter 2019 I have been thinking about what

women want, about modern femininity and about how to curate those ideas into a

collection for today," Beckham said in a statement."There are touches of retro, pinches of the '70s. Yet

it's all brought together into something encapsulating what we call the modern

feminine alphabet."The designer used a colour palette that included lipstick

red, teal, pink, absinthe and lilac and her footwear consisted of high-heeled

stretch open toe boots, in vibrant blue, red or leopard print. Heels came in

hot pink or yellow.At Preen, designer duo Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi

said their show was "inspired by the culture of dance and music and the

impact it has had on us."The show opened with floral prints decorating outerwear and

asymmetric layered skirts, before moving on to 1980s style silhouettes - round,

open neck décolletés and exaggerated shoulders.The outfits were accessorised with a type of harness on top,

with rosette decorations and ribbons flowing at the side, sometimes with small

backpacks.Patterned silk shirts were frilly, fitted tops revealed

mid-riffs and knits were also cropped, while coats were voluminous.Models wore blue tights and clog-like shoes and for the

evening, shiny black or lace dresses were on show, some in lace and see-through

in red, with a sparkly evening version of the harness.

