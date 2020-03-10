Iraq: Two US soldiers killed during Isis raid

The troops died in a joint operation with Iraqi Security Forces on Sunday night, military officials confirmed.
Their names are being withheld until their families are notified.
The troops were part of a mission to eliminate an Isis stronghold in the region, according to the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, the US-led effort under the US Department of Defense organised against Isis in Iraq and Syria in 2014.
No further details were immediately available.
In January, an American contractor was killed and several service members were injured during a rocket attack in Kirkuk.
Another previously reported hostile incident was in August 2019, when Marine Sgt Scott Koppenhafer and an American contractor were killed in the Nineveh province.
1/20
Foreign prisoners, suspected of being part of the Islamic State, lie in a prison cell in Hasaka
Reuters
2/20
A guard opens a door inside a prison
Reuters
3/20
A boy looks out from inside a tent in al-Roj camp
Reuters
4/20
Foreign prisoners lie inside a prison hospital
Reuters
5/20
A child born to a Yazidi former slave mother and an Islamic State fighter cries at a children's protection house in Rimelan
Reuters
6/20
A foreign prisoner with a bandage wrapped around his head
Reuters
7/20
Children hold onto water containers in al-Hol camp, Syria
Reuters
8/20
A Kurdish official shows the passports of captured foreign Islamic State fighters for a photo in Rimelan, Syria
Reuters
9/20
Light shines onto the face of a prisoner
Reuters
10/20
Prisoners from Iraq and Syria, suspected of being part of the Islamic State, sit inside a prison cell in Hasaka, Syria
Reuters
11/20
A foreign prisoner lies on top of an examining table next to a doctor inside a prison in Hasaka
Reuters
12/20
A boy stands inside al-Roj camp
Reuters
13/20
Women walk past a tent in al-Hol camp
Reuters
14/20
Alija Keserovic, a prisoner from Bosnia and Herzegovina
Reuters
15/20
A child is held by a woman inside a shop in al-Hol camp
Reuters
16/20
Foreign prisoners pray inside a prison hospital
Reuters
17/20
Prisoners from Iraq and Syria spend time in a prison's outside grounds
Reuters
18/20
Abed El-Hamed Atiya, an Iraqi prisoner sits next to a picture he drew inside a prison in Hasaka.
Atiya is kept apart from other prisoners, some of whom strongly object to his art
Reuters
19/20
A woman holds hands with a child while walking through al-Hol camp
Reuters
20/20
Prisoners suspected of being part of the Islamic State
Reuters
Roughly 5,200 US troops have been deployed to Iraq to eliminate Isis from the region.
Earlier this year, Iraq's parliament voted to urge the withdrawal of foreign troops in the region following a US airstrike in January that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, who was inside the country.
Donald Trump's administration does not intend to remove troops from the region.