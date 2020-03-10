Iraq: Two US soldiers killed during Isis raid

2020/03/10 | 01:10 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Two American soldiers have been killed in an Isis raid in north-central Iraq.

The troops died in a joint operation with Iraqi Security Forces on Sunday night, military officials confirmed.

Their names are being withheld until their families are notified.

The troops were part of a mission to eliminate an Isis stronghold in the region, according to the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, the US-led effort under the US Department of Defense organised against Isis in Iraq and Syria in 2014.

No further details were immediately available.

In January, an American contractor was killed and several service members were injured during a rocket attack in Kirkuk.

Another previously reported hostile incident was in August 2019, when Marine Sgt Scott Koppenhafer and an American contractor were killed in the Nineveh province.

1/20

Foreign prisoners, suspected of being part of the Islamic State, lie in a prison cell in Hasaka

Reuters

2/20

A guard opens a door inside a prison

Reuters

3/20

A boy looks out from inside a tent in al-Roj camp

Reuters

4/20

Foreign prisoners lie inside a prison hospital

Reuters

5/20

A child born to a Yazidi former slave mother and an Islamic State fighter cries at a children's protection house in Rimelan

Reuters

6/20

A foreign prisoner with a bandage wrapped around his head

Reuters

7/20

Children hold onto water containers in al-Hol camp, Syria

Reuters

8/20

A Kurdish official shows the passports of captured foreign Islamic State fighters for a photo in Rimelan, Syria

Reuters

9/20

Light shines onto the face of a prisoner

Reuters

10/20

Prisoners from Iraq and Syria, suspected of being part of the Islamic State, sit inside a prison cell in Hasaka, Syria

Reuters

11/20

A foreign prisoner lies on top of an examining table next to a doctor inside a prison in Hasaka

Reuters

12/20

A boy stands inside al-Roj camp

Reuters

13/20

Women walk past a tent in al-Hol camp

Reuters

14/20

Alija Keserovic, a prisoner from Bosnia and Herzegovina

Reuters

15/20

A child is held by a woman inside a shop in al-Hol camp

Reuters

16/20

Foreign prisoners pray inside a prison hospital

Reuters

17/20

Prisoners from Iraq and Syria spend time in a prison's outside grounds

Reuters

18/20

Abed El-Hamed Atiya, an Iraqi prisoner sits next to a picture he drew inside a prison in Hasaka.



Atiya is kept apart from other prisoners, some of whom strongly object to his art

Reuters

19/20

A woman holds hands with a child while walking through al-Hol camp

Reuters

20/20

Prisoners suspected of being part of the Islamic State

Reuters

Roughly 5,200 US troops have been deployed to Iraq to eliminate Isis from the region.

Earlier this year, Iraq's parliament voted to urge the withdrawal of foreign troops in the region following a US airstrike in January that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, who was inside the country.

Donald Trump's administration does not intend to remove troops from the region.