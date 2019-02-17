عربي | كوردى
US Votel affirms commitment to train, arm Iraqi army
2019/02/17 | 21:10
General Joseph Votel, chief of the US Central Command affirmed his country's commitment to support Iraq and

develop the capabilities of its security forces in terms of training and providing

weapons.This came during

Votel's meeting with Iraq's President Barham Salih on Sunday in Baghdad,

according to a statement by the latter's office.Salih said that the elimination

of terrorism requires the cooperation and commitment of the international

community, through helping rebuilding the cities afflicted by terrorism.He also affirmed the

importance of enhancing cooperation between Iraq and the US, and the

contribution of the US to train and provide weapons to the Iraqi army.The meeting stressed

the commitment to protect Iraqi sovereignty, which requires that foreign forces

should be only present in the Iraqi territory upon the Iraqi government invitation,

and within the agreed goals of helping Iraq fight terrorism.

