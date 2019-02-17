US Votel affirms commitment to train, arm Iraqi army

2019/02/17 | 21:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
General Joseph Votel, chief of the US Central Command affirmed his country's commitment to support Iraq and
develop the capabilities of its security forces in terms of training and providing
weapons.This came during
Votel's meeting with Iraq's President Barham Salih on Sunday in Baghdad,
according to a statement by the latter's office.Salih said that the elimination
of terrorism requires the cooperation and commitment of the international
community, through helping rebuilding the cities afflicted by terrorism.He also affirmed the
importance of enhancing cooperation between Iraq and the US, and the
contribution of the US to train and provide weapons to the Iraqi army.The meeting stressed
the commitment to protect Iraqi sovereignty, which requires that foreign forces
should be only present in the Iraqi territory upon the Iraqi government invitation,
and within the agreed goals of helping Iraq fight terrorism.
