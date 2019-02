US Votel affirms commitment to train, arm Iraqi army

2019/02/17 | 21:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-General Joseph Votel, chief of the US Central Command affirmed his country's commitment to support Iraq anddevelop the capabilities of its security forces in terms of training and providingweapons.This came duringVotel's meeting with Iraq's President Barham Salih on Sunday in Baghdad,according to a statement by the latter's office.Salih said that the eliminationof terrorism requires the cooperation and commitment of the internationalcommunity, through helping rebuilding the cities afflicted by terrorism.He also affirmed theimportance of enhancing cooperation between Iraq and the US, and thecontribution of the US to train and provide weapons to the Iraqi army.The meeting stressedthe commitment to protect Iraqi sovereignty, which requires that foreign forcesshould be only present in the Iraqi territory upon the Iraqi government invitation,and within the agreed goals of helping Iraq fight terrorism.